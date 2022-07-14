Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 71-year-old man missing from Evansville

An Indiana Silver Alert was issued July 14, 2022 for 71-year-old Stephen Glaser, of Evansville. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

UPDATE: The Indiana Silver Alert issued just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday for 71-year-old Stephen Glaser, of Evansville, was canceled at around 7 a.m. after Glaser was found safe, the Evansville Police Department said on Facebook.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a missing 71-year-old man from southwestern Indiana.

Stephen Glaser was last seen in Evansville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Evansville is 172 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Police say Glaser is in extreme danger and may need medical aid.

Glaser was described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and 240 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or 911.