Indiana Silver Alert canceled for missing 17-year-old

Emma Whitaker (Photo Provided/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Emma Whitaker was canceled at 10:11 a.m. Saturday.

WHEATFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger and possibly requiring medical aid.

Emma Whitaker was described as 5-feet-3 and 133 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a blue sweater, a tie-dye shirt, and blue jeans, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. She is missing from Wheatfield, a town of 800 located 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

She was last seen at 9 p.m. Thursday. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 219-866-7344 or 911.

