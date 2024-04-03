Indiana’s best public high schools

Search
Books on shelves on the first floor at the library. Stacker compiled a list of the top 30 public high schools in Indiana. (MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
by: Stacker
INDIANAPOLIS (STACKER) — As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.4 million students enrolled in public pre-K-12 schools in fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Indiana using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

A class of high schoolers as viewed from the rear.

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#30. Castle High School

– Location: Warrick County School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 1,944 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

A student filling out a scantron form for a multiple choice test.

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#29. Center Grove High School

– Location: Center Grove Community School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 2,754 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway.

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#28. Ben Davis University High School

– Location: Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township, IN
– Enrollment: 387 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

A student standing next to their backpack as seen from the knee down.

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#27. Chesterton Senior High School

– Location: Duneland School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 1,999 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

Students walking down a hallway with their backs facing the camera.

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#26. Valparaiso High School

– Location: Valparaiso Community Schools, IN
– Enrollment: 2,073 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

A high school student doing a chemical experiment.

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#25. Bloomington High School North

– Location: Monroe County Community School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 1,595 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

A high school student sitting at a desk writing on a piece of paper.

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#24. Homestead Senior High School

– Location: Southwest Allen County Schools, IN
– Enrollment: 2,502 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

A student raising their hand in class.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#23. Carroll High School

– Location: Northwest Allen County Schools, IN
– Enrollment: 2,475 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

An empty school hallway lined with red lockers.

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#22. Lake Central High School

– Location: Lake Central School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 3,212 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard.

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#21. Plainfield High School

– Location: Plainfield Community School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 1,823 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

A row of empty desks with notebooks and pencils on them.

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#20. Avon High School

– Location: Avon Community School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 3,258 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

A hallway lined with green lockers.

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#19. William Henry Harrison High School

– Location: Tippecanoe School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 2,079 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

A side view of a person using a laptop in the school library.

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#18. Batesville High School

– Location: Batesville Community School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 711 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

An empty classroom as viewed from the back.

maroke // Shutterstock

#17. Penn High School

– Location: Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 3,813 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table.

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#16. Crown Point High School

– Location: Crown Point Community School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 2,942 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

A group of students walking down the hall with their backs facing the camera.

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#15. Hamilton Southeastern High School

– Location: Hamilton Southeastern School District, IN
– Enrollment: 3,430 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

An overhead view of high school pupils in group study sitting around circular tables.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#14. Speedway Senior High School

– Location: School Town of Speedway, IN
– Enrollment: 543 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

Students using microscopes in science class.

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#13. East Allen University

– Location: East Allen County Schools, IN
– Enrollment: 317 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

High school students studying and reading together in their school library.

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#12. Brownsburg High School

– Location: Brownsburg Community School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 3,013 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

Students raising their hands for class participation.

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#11. Fishers High School

– Location: Hamilton Southeastern School District, IN
– Enrollment: 3,611 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

A stack of textbooks with pens on top of them next to an open notebook.

Canva

#10. Bloomington High School South

– Location: Monroe County Community School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 1,660 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A

Two students sharing a book.

Canva

#9. Munster High School

– Location: School Town of Munster, IN
– Enrollment: 1,580 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A+

A high school student doing classwork on their laptop.

Canva

#8. Westfield High School

– Location: Westfield-Washington Schools, IN
– Enrollment: 2,627 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A+

A teacher writing an equation on a blackboard using chalk.

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#7. Herron High School

– Location: Indianapolis, IN
– Enrollment: 976 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A+

Students' backpacks sitting on a hallway floor.

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#6. The Academy of Science and Entrepreneurship

– Location: Monroe County Community School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 91 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A+

Bookshelves at a high school's library.

Canva

#5. Zionsville Community High School

– Location: Zionsville Community Schools, IN
– Enrollment: 2,242 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A+

A stack of spiral noteboooks in front of a wooden background.

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#4. Carmel High School

– Location: Carmel Clay Schools, IN
– Enrollment: 5,327 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A+

Two rows of red lockers.

Canva

#3. West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School

– Location: West Lafayette Community School Corporation, IN
– Enrollment: 1,100 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A+

Empty desks in a high school classroom.

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#2. Signature School

– Location: Evansville, IN
– Enrollment: 383 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A+

A closeup of a student taking notes in class.

Canva

#1. Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities

– Location: Muncie, IN
– Enrollment: 213 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A+

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

