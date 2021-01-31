ISDH: 1,750 new COVID-19 cases; 5 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health on Sunday issued new COVID-19 information for the state.

ISDH says 1,750 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded from Nov. 25 to Jan. 30.

A total of 626,682 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says five more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred and Jan. 29-30.

A total of 9,598 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 376 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 17%. The 7-day positivity rate of all tests is 8.5%.

There are currently 1,584 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 7,014,523 tests have been administered to 2,957,867 individuals.

Through 5 a.m. Saturday, 32,561 Hoosiers had received their first dose of the vaccine within the last 24 hours while 10,304 had been fully vaccinated in the last day.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 405,534 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 102,600,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 56,897,000 recoveries and more than 2,222,400 deaths.

