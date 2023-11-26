Male injured after Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A male in Fort Wayne was injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to Fort Wayne police.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) responded to the 3100 block of Plaza Dr. in reference to reports of a shooting. FWPD arrived on scene and located a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Responding officers rendered aid, while awaiting the arrival of medics who later transported the male to a local hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Investigators did not immediately release details on the identity of the injured male or suspect information.

Detectives responded to the scene and conducted interviews with witnesses and victims. Officials ask that anyone with any information to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222, or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app.

This incident remains under investigation by Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.