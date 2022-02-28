Indiana News

Man arrested for father’s murder in Wayne County

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies in eastern Indiana have arrested a man for his father’s murder.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Jeremy Kelly of Portland in the case. He was arrested on Friday. Police say the murder also occurred on Friday.

Investigators say they responded to a residence near Washington Road and U.S. 40 in Milton. They say Kelly was yelling to a woman that “he was the devil and to get into his car,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say he left the area after the woman called 911. He was later located in Richmond.

When he was found, deputies say he had a stolen handgun and shotgun in the car.

He was transported to the Wayne County Jail.

The case now goes to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.