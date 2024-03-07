Man, teenage girl arrested after being found with stolen vehicle in Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a teenage girl were arrested Wednesday afternoon after being found driving a stolen car in Vanderburgh County, police say.

Indiana State Police say they received information about a stolen 2020 Hyundai Elantra with Tennessee plates in Vanderburgh County at 12:10 p.m. on the Lloyd Expressway from Weinbach Avenue.

State troopers found the vehicle in a Walmart parking lot with a male and female walking from it. Both ignored orders from troopers to stop.

A 17-year-old girl was taken into custody without issue, but 22-year-old Gabriel Thomas of Alabama, of Montgomery, Alabama, ran west toward Burkhardt Road.

The 17-year-old was transported to the Vanderburgh County Youth Care Center for receiving stolen property, a level 6 felony, and an arrest warrant out of Vanderburgh County.

Officers were able to locate and arrest Thomas near Virginia Street and Kimber Lane for theft and resisting law enforcement. He was taken to Vanderburgh County Jail where he was held Thursday morning on bond.

Police say further investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported from Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.