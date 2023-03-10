State police: Man shot by officers in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday after he was shot by police in Jeffersonville.

At around 7 p.m., Jeffersonville Police Department officers received a report of a man with possible mental health issues walking around the parking lot of an apartment complex while carrying a handgun, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Police were dispatched to the Eastlawn Apartments at East 8th Street and Nachand Lane and made contact with the man, who state police say fired a pistol in the air and pointed the gun at officers.

“As a result, at least one officer fired their department weapon, striking the man,” state police said.

The man was taken to a Louisville hospital in critical condition.

No officers or apartment residents were hurt.

State police detectives are investigating the shooting at the request of the Jeffersonville Police Department. No other information was immediately available.