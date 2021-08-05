Montana man injured in helicopter crash in southern Indiana

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a helicopter crash in rural Harrison County.
ISP troopers were called to the scene of the crash Wednesday around 4 p.m. in the area of Big Indian Road Northeast near Corydon.
Troopers say Zane Lightner, 29, of Billings, Montana, crashed a Bell 206 helicopter in a cornfield near the roadway. Lightner was taken to the Harrison County Hospital by a private vehicle and then later transported to University Hospital in Louisville. His injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, authorities said.
Authorities believe the helicopter, which is owned and operated by Southmark Aviation out of Hattiesburg, Miss., was being used as a crop duster at the time. The helicopter accidentally hit a power line that was running across the cornfield the helicopter was dusting at the time, authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Administration Board (NTSB).