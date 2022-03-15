Indiana News

New report details impact of Alzheimer’s on Hoosiers

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A newly released report dives into the impact Alzheimer’s has on Hoosiers.

Stephanie Laskey with the greater Indiana chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association came on Daybreak on Tuesday to discuss the report.

Laskey explained what the new data means for finding treatments, the importance of understanding the term “mild cognitive impairment” and why the report projects an increase in Hoosiers living with Alzheimer’s by 2025.

The full report is available here.

More information about upcoming events hosted by the greater Indiana chapter of the association is available on the organization’s website.

