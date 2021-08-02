Indiana News

Permits to allow ‘takes’ of black vultures found preying on Indiana livestock

A black vulture is shown Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida, on April 1, 2019. (Photo by Bernard P. Friel/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Black vultures often prey on young cattle and sheep, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has granted Indiana Farm Bureau a statewide permit so 100 of its members can perform legal “takes” of the migratory birds, the organization said.

“As migratory birds, black vultures are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, state laws and regulations, therefore, they can’t be killed or destroyed without a migratory bird depredation permit,” the Indiana Farm Bureau said Monday in a news release.

The permits cover cattle, horses, sheep, goats and swine. The Indiana Beef Cattle Association will promote the depredation permits to their members, the release said.

Vultures preying on livestock is a problem particularly in the southern portion of Indiana, the release said.

“Takes” can include hunting, capturing and killing the birds, according to federal law.

Livestock producers may request a subpermit application by contacting Greg Slipher at gslipher@infb.org or 317-692-7886.

For more information on the subpermits, visit www.infb.org/blackvultures.