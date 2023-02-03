Indiana News

Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels.

Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning.

A graphic for the Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business. (Provided Photo/Purdue University)

It’s the first time in the university’s history that the business school will have an official name.

Daniels served 10 years as president of Purdue before retiring at the end of 2022.

“To be associated with any aspect of Purdue’s academic enterprise is an inestimable honor, but this one in particular touches me deeply,” Daniels said in a news release. “Practiced with integrity, business careers are the noblest of life choices; they create new jobs and wealth for others and bring into being the resources which the public and nonprofit sectors take to pursue their goals. This modernized School of Business will send out its graduates armed with a sense of mission and the tools to fulfill that mission in the most complex of enterprises.”

A Purdue news release said the “reimagined Daniels School will prepare tomorrow’s leaders and entrepreneurs, grounding them in the hallmarks of a Purdue education, including STEM disciplines and business analytics.”

Daniels, who served two terms as Indiana’s governor, announced earlier this week he would not seek the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

A rendering of the Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business at Purdue. (Provided Photo/Purdue University)

Previous coverage