Report: Woman stole La Porte County sheriff’s vehicle in fatal crash

LA PORTE, Ind. (WISH) — A La Porte County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was involved in a fatal crash sometime late Wednesday night, Indiana State Police say.

State police Sgt. Glen Fifield told the Times of Northwest Indiana that a woman died after she allegedly stole the sheriff’s office vehicle and crashed it during a police chase. Those details were not part of a news release from the state police sergeant on Thursday afternoon.

The release says the name of the decreased will be released Friday.

The release also says LaPorte County Sheriff Ron Heeg asked state police to investigate the incident.

“Additional information about the facts of the crash, as well as information as to what led up to the crash may also be released by the Indiana State Police and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office once all witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation concluded,” the release said.