Indiana News

Scammer hits 2 homes in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a scammer has hit again.

Police shared a photo of the man who is a suspect. Officers say he has gone to at least two homes pretending to be an employee for an attorney that was representing a family member of a victim. The victim’s family members were impersonated over the phone.

The suspect made off with $10,000 each time.

Police say the scammer used the phone number 646-741-8382 in both scams.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

