Silver Alert canceled for missing 89-year-old woman from Harrison County

Lena Ferree is missing from Laconia, Indiana which is 142 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 11:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

UPDATE: Indiana State Police have canceled the Silver Alert Tuesday at 10:38 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Monday for a missing 89-year-old woman from Harrison County in southern Indiana.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Lena Ferree. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Ferree was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday in Laconia, which is 142 miles south of Indianapolis.

She was described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 130 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say Ferree is with her husband, 91-year-old James Ferree. He was described as being 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

The couple was last seen in a blue 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate TK747NEA.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 812-738-3911 or 911.