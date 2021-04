Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for Terre Haute 17-year-old

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert issued for a 17-year-old from Terre Haute has been canceled, Indiana State Police announced Sunday.

Jacob Hunter was declared missing by ISP just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

The alert was canceled around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police did not provide any other information about the case.