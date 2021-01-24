Silver Alert issued for 42-year-old woman from Fountain County

ATTICA, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 42-year-old missing Attica woman, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police say Jamie Reed was last seen on Friday, Jan. 22 around 1 p.m.

Reed is described as a white female who is 5-feet-8 and 280 pounds. She has brown hair with purple highlights and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black framed glass, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and blue stretch pants.

Police say Reed is driving a 2005 Chrysler Town and County minivan with Indiana plate 284TFD.

She is thought to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Attica Police Department at 765-793-2449.