Indiana News

Southern Indiana man faces child porn charges

DEPAUW, Ind. (WISH) — A southern Indiana man was arrested on criminal charges involving child pornography, Indiana State Police said in a Tuesday news release.

Derik Tyler Lowhorn, 30, of DePauw, remained Tuesday night in the Harrison County Jail in Corydon, online records showed.

A cybertip sparked a police investigation into Lowhorn. On Tuesday, with a warrant issued through Harrison Superior Court, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched at an address on an undisclosed North Road Northwest address north of the unincorporated Harrison County community of DePauw. The road is about 2 miles west of the town of Palmyra.

The Indiana State Police news release did not say what was found at the address, but said the Palmyra town marshal assisted the task force.

Lowhorn was charged with two counts of possession and dissemination of child pornography with a child younger than 12, the release said. No online court case was listed for Lowhorn on Tuesday night.

Harrison County is across the Ohio River west of Louisville, Kentucky.