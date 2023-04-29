Search
Teen dies in off-road vehicle accident

The back end of a pickup truck bearing the logos of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)
by: Jay Adkins
BROWNSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation officers are investigating an off-road accident that claimed the life of a teen Friday in Union County.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of North Abington Pike in Brownsville for an off-road vehicle accident with injuries.

An investigation by police revealed that the off-road vehicle was being operated off road when it rolled onto the operator and teen passenger. Both were transported to Reid Health Hospital in Richmond, where the teen was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation, and no alcohol or other impairment is suspected.

