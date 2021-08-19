Indiana News

Vermillion County deputies seek suspect in fatal February hit-and-run

DANA, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Vermillion County are searching for the suspect in a fatal February hit-and-run.

Investigators with the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) believe a dark-colored, possibly blue, Ford extended cab truck with dual rear wheels and a red snow plow that says “BOSS” on the front was the vehicle that fatally struck Edward Silotto, 51, of Montezuma on Feb. 23.

Authorities believe a dark-colored truck with a snow plow fatally struck a 51-year-old Montezuma man on Feb. 23. (Provided Photo/Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office)

Silotto was struck on South Highway 36 while he was walking eastbound from State Road 71. That’s south of Dana and east of the Illinois state line.

Silotto was airlifted from the scene of the crash to an Illinois hospital where he later died from his injuries.

VCSO authorities say the truck, which was believed to be carrying construction materials in the bed of the truck, was seen on several surveillance videos driving eastbound on US Highway 36 from the Illinois state line within minutes of when Silotto was also seen walking east.

The truck is also seen turning north on State Road 71 and then turning east on County Road 500 South and then minutes later, passing through Montezuma eastbound into Rockville and then turning south on US Highway 41 in Rockville, the department said.

Surveillance video of the suspect vehicle was posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the suspect or suspect vehicle to call 765-492-3737 or 765-492-3838. Anonymous tips can be made online.