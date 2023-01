Indiana News

Wild deer saved after plastic jug removed from head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A wild deer who roamed around for several days with a plastic jug stuck on its head is now free.

The deer could see and breathe with the jug on its head, but could not eat or drink. Police confirmed Friday afternoon that the deer has been tranquilized.

Thanks to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the deer can now frolic with other fellow deer and live a normal healthy life.