Woman dead after fatal crash on I-69 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on Interstate 69 near mile marker 335 in DeKalb County, just south of the Waterloo exit.

At 1:15 a.m., police responded to a report of a crash near mile marker 335 involving a vehicle fire. Police arrived and spotted a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu on fire. Officers attempted to extinguish the fire, but were unable to subdue the flames and heavy smokes. The Waterloo Fire Department quickly arrived and extinguished the fire.

The 2014 Chevrolet Malibu was occupied by an adult female in the driver seat. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators were unable to identify the adult female because of the extent of the fire damage. The DeKalb County Coroner took possession of the body and will work to make a positive identification.

An investigation by police revealed evidence of a front right tire failure on the Malibu, which started at mile marker 333.5, almost two miles south of the crash scene. According to police, there was no evidence to suggest the vehicle came into contact with other vehicles or objects before the crash.