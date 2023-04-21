Indiana reports youngest flu death of season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana health officials confirm a fourth pediatric flu death in the state this season.

A report issued Friday by the Indiana Department of Health announced the death of a child between the ages of 6 months and 23 months.

It marks the youngest person in Indiana to die from the flu in Indiana since the season began in October.

State health officials report 261 flu-related deaths in Indiana during the 2022-23 flu season, compared to 83 deaths in 2021-22.

The CDC report issued Friday listed Indiana with ‘minimal’ flu activity as of April 15.