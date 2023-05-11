Indiana Senator Todd Young says he will not support Donald Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — In an interview with CNN and posted to Twitter on Thursday, Indiana’s GOP senator Todd Young said he will not support Donald Trump in his presidential bid.

Young told CNN’s Manu Raju “I think President Trump’s judgment is wrong. In this case, President Putin and his government have engaged in war crimes. I don’t believe that’s disputed…That’s why I don’t intend to support him for the Republican nomination.”

When asked what was the reason for not supporting him, Young replied “Where do I begin?”

In a CNN town hall meeting on Wednesday night, Trump did not express support for Ukraine and would not condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal.

Trump stated “I want everybody to stop dying.” He also said he didn’t think of the conflict in terms of “winning and losing.”

Young was one of four senators to not support Trump in his re-election run, and has often been a critic of the former president, including Trump’s desire to have former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election.