Indiana Silver Alert declared for 77-year-old man missing from Rushville

Picture of Walter Abrams, 77, who is missing from Rushville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Rushville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Walter Abrams, a 77-year-old white male who is 6-feet-1-inch tall, 140 pounds, bald with blue eyes, last seen wearing a hat, black rimmed glasses, brown zip-up jacket, black sweatpants, and driving a red 1995 Chevrolet S-10 with camper shell, and an Indiana license plate number of XDD217.

Walter is missing from Rushville, Indiana, which is 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Saturday, March 2 at 12 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Walter Abrams contact the Rushville Police Department at 765-932-3907 or 911.

