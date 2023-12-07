Indiana State Police attempting to locate runaway teenager from DeKalb County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating a runaway teen juvenile, Nevaeha Wheaton, 16, of Auburn, Indiana.

Nevaeha is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, has blue eyes, and red hair.

Nevaeha was last seen at a family residence located in the 3600 block of DeKalb County Road 19 around midnight on Sunday December 3, 2023, and then shortly thereafter at a friends residence in the 6700 block of DeKalb County Road 71 in St. Joe, Indiana.

Nevaeha was believed to be headed out of state to either Coldwater, Michigan, or Bryan, Ohio, where she is known to have friends. ISP has been in contact with those law enforcement agencies.

The attached photo of Nevaeha wearing the blue hoodie sweatshirt with “JORDAN” printed on the front is what she was last seen wearing. Her hair is naturally red, but may have recently dyed her hair black to change her appearance.

Investigators ask that anyone with information that can help detectives locate Nevaeha’s whereabouts contact the Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661, or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department at 260-333-7911.