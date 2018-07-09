Indiana to give schools handheld metal detectors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday the state is giving metal detectors at no cost to Indiana schools that request them.

The governor describes the detectors as handheld wands. He said it will be up to local officials to decide how and when schools should use the devices.

He announced the plan in a video message Monday.

“Unfortunately, we are living in a time when every school must prepare to respond to someone who might try to hurt themselves or others on school grounds,” Holcomb said.

Schools can request one metal detector for every 250 students, meaning some schools could get multiple detectors.

State leaders said the program will cost up to $550,000 and will be funded by the Indiana Department of Administration.

Jeff Crays is a former teacher in Marion County’s Warren Township Schools.

“I think it’s an important thing to at least have some option there for those instances when (schools) feel like they need it,” Crays said.

Crays said the schools he taught at had security tools and some schools will not need the detectors as much as others.

Schools can request the detectors at in.gov/idoa/3134.htm. The state will place the first orders for the devices on July 19 for delivery by mid-August. The program is open to public, charter and accredited nonpublic schools.