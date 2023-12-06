Search
Indianapolis Moms: Health and well-being in breastfeeding

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Health experts are getting better breastfeeding training.

Lactation wasn’t included in medical training curricula for decades, but things are changing. The first board certification exam in breastfeeding and lactation medicine occurred this fall, with over 100 physicians certified and many more planning to take the test next spring.

Dr. Lindsay Moore, Indianapolis Moms contributor, joined Daybreak on Wednesday to speak more on the first certification exam in breastfeeding and lactation medicine and her blog on the myths of lactation.

“So it’s an actual legitimized medical specialty with a board certification you can obtain,” Moore said.

Resources to help aid families in breastfeeding journey

