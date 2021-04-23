News

Indy Film Fest announces hybrid model for 2021 festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Film Fest is going with a hybrid model for the 2021 festival.

The festival features everything from feature-length films to documentaries

In-person screenings will be held for a few of the films at Tibbs Drive-In on the city’s west side.

Additionally, the fest has announced the lineup of films.

Following opening night, movie lovers will be able to watch the films from the comfort of their home by purchasing tickets on Indy Film Fest’s website.

The festival gets underway on April 29 and runs through May 19.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.