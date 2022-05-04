Inside INdiana Business

Caesars to expand Anderson casino

Artist rendering of the expansion at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson. (image provided by Caesar’s Entertainment)

ANDERSON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Caesars Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CZR), the parent of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson, says it is investing $39 million to expand the casino’s gaming floor, and add 100 new jobs to the venue. The company will formally break ground next week on the 30,000-square-foot expansion.

“The enhancements at Harrah’s Hoosier Park further exhibit Caesars Entertainment’s commitment to gaming in the state of Indiana,” Anthony Carano, president and chief executive officer of Caesars Entertainment said in a news release. ““We are thrilled to unveil our exciting plans for the expansion of Harrah’s Hoosier Park. We’re confident these changes will benefit our guests and our team members.”

The gaming company says the larger floor will allow for 150 additional slot machines and 16 additional table games. Harrah’s will also add a new high limit room for slots and table games, among other cosmetic improvements to the casino.

Caesars and Eldorado Resorts Inc. merged in July 2020. As part of the consolidation, the Indiana Gaming Commission required the company to divest of some properties. But it maintained Harrah’s racino in Anderson.

Indianapolis-based Pepper Construction got the contract for the project. The renovations are expected to be completed by July 2023.