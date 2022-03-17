Inside INdiana Business

Carmel firm acquires shower product manufacturer

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Carmel-based private equity firm is adding to its portfolio. Mayfar Capital Partners has acquired Tile Redi Holdings LLC, a Charlotte-based manufacturer of shower products that also operates manufacturing and fulfillment centers in Elkhart.

Tile Readi makes shower pans, doors, shelves and other products for large-scale developers, professional contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to expand our reach in all channels given the current skilled labor and supply chain constrained market,” Tile Readi Chief Executive Officer Sean Boes said in a news release. “We believe Mayfair Capital Partners will be excellent collaborators in achieving our vision of making every shower installation easy and leak-free.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Mayfair did not specify if any jobs would be affected by the deal.

Mayfair Capital Partners was formed in July 2021 as a subsidiary of Oxford Financial Group Ltd., which operates in many locations including Indianapolis. Mayfair also has a location in Minneapolis.