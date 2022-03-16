Inside INdiana Business

DePauw unveils strategic plan

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — DePauw University has released its new “DePauw’s Bold & Gold 2027” strategic plan. The university says the five-year plan features four pillars: academic renewal, exemplary student experience, institutional equity and flourishing university.

The plan was developed by a 14-member steering committee that was established in October 2020. The university says the committee built the plan after collecting insight, recommendations and feedback from faculty, students, staff and alumni.

“We must equip our students for success and leadership in a society marked by rapid transformation, robust diversity and an explosion of new industries and careers,” DePauw President Dr. Lori White said in written remarks. “This plan imagines a future for DePauw that remains grounded in our historic strengths in the liberal arts and sciences while extending them to new areas.”

The academic renewal pillar will focus on strengthening the university’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences with a commitment to a new School of Business and Leadership as well as a Creative School, which combines creative, performing and media arts.

The university says the exemplary student experience pillar calls for investments in “the residential experiences,” an inclusive model for fraternity and sorority life, and more support for student organizations.

The institutional equity pillar will aim for a “holistic focus” on ensuring a diverse student body, as well as faculty and staff. The flourishing university pillar aims to focus on prioritizing “operational excellence, careful fiscal stewardship, growth and protection of the endowment, deepened connections with alumni and the city of Greencastle and investment in supporting and attracting high-quality faculty and staff members.”

You can learn more about the new strategic plan by clicking here.

DePauw says it will be making a major announcement regarding the new School of Business and Leadership on Thursday. Dr. White will appear this weekend on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick.