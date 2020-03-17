Elkhart company acquires Wiper Technologies

ELKHART, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Elkhart-based distribution company has acquired a subsidiary of North Carolina-based Diesel Equipment Co. Global Products LLC says financial terms of its deal to purchase Wiper Technologies are not being disclosed, however no jobs will be negatively affected.

Wiper Technologies supplies custom engineered windshield wiper systems to the recreational vehicle, marine, bus, and specialty vehicle markets. Global Products says the company’s workforce will remain intact and its manufacturing operations will remain in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Global Products was started specifically to acquire this division from Diesel Equipment,” Braden McCormick, owner and chief executive officer of Global Products, said in a statement to Inside INdiana Business. “We have nearly 60 combined years of experience in the engineered windshield wiper systems, and are excited to use our expertise to help our loyal existing customers, and to expand our presence in all specialty transportation market segments, specifically RV, Bus and Marine.”

Global Products was founded in 2019 and says it is focused on customer engineered solutions for all transportation markets.