Elkhart janitorial supplier acquired

ELKHART, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Elkhart-based Tepe Sanitary Supply Inc. has been acquired by Imperial Dade, a distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies located in New Jersey. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Imperial Dade says customers will benefit from the expanded product and service offerings.

Tepe is a full-service janitorial supply and industrial product supplier founded by President and owner Steve Tepe.

“Like Imperial Dade, Tepe has a deeply rooted family culture and high standard for customer service, making the business a great addition to our family,” said Imperial Dade Chairman Robert Tillis.

Tepe serves northern Indiana, Michigan and Chicago.

“We are excited to grow our presence across the Midwest and look forward to partnering with Steve and the Tepe team to capitalize on the many growth opportunities that we see ahead for the business,” said Imperial Dade Chief Executive Officer Jason Tillis.

The acquisition is Imperial Dade’s 49th with Robert and Jason Tillis leading the company.