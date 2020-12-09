Examining the use of the Wabash River watershed

The Wabash River Enhancement Corp. has launched a regional planning project to increase the usability and economic viability of the Wabash River watershed in north central Indiana.

The organization says the Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan is intended to develop the waterway into a world-class destination for recreation and culture.

The 90-mile corridor runs through five counties, including Fountain, Warren, Tippecanoe, Carroll, and Cass.

The WREC has hired Kimley-Horn, a national planning, and engineering firm, to lead the 18-month public outreach project.

The planning process began earlier this year with data collection and mapping of the corridor. It will now focus on getting input from the public and stakeholders.

Trending Headlines

The organization has launched this website to provide insight into the project. It will also have planning stations for people to view the project until December 21.