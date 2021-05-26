Inside INdiana Business

Fans to return to Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The University of Notre Dame says it will welcome fans back to Notre Dame Stadium later this year for the 2021 football season. The university says the decision to make all seats available at the stadium was made in consultation with the St. Joseph County Health Department.

Notre Dame Stadium seats 77,622 fans. Athletics Director Jack Swarbrick says the university is also optimistic that conditions will allow for the return of other outdoor game-day traditions, including tailgating, the football player walk and the Midnight Drummers Circle.

“Between now and the start of the football season, we will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the nation, in St. Joseph County and on campus, and based on that information will decide what protocols and procedures will be employed to ensure the safety of all attendees,” Swarbrick said in a news release. “In light of the policies Notre Dame has already adopted requiring all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before returning to campus for the 2021-22 school year, we encourage that everyone attending a game this fall be vaccinated.”

Notre Dame says ticket sales will begin this week with season ticket holders have the chance to renew their tickets. The university’s ticket lotter will begin in mid-July for eligible participants and single-game tickets will go on sale in mid-August.

The university says each Notre Dame home football game generates an average of $26.4 million for the South Bend community.