Inside INdiana Business

Frontier trimming Fort Wayne operations

Frontier Communications Inc. is based in Connecticut and has operations in Indiana.
by: Wes Mills, Inside INdiana Business
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Connecticut-based Frontier Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: FYBR) says it is closing a portion of its Fort Wayne operations. The telecommunications company has notified the state the move at the westside facility will affect 50 employees.

The company says it expects the employees will be phased out between June 30 and July 14. Frontier says it is working with those workers to apply for other roles within the company.

Frontier says the IBEW represents employees at this facility and the separation benefits will be determined by the collective bargaining agreements.

The cable and internet provider operates in 25 states.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How ReJoyce Financial can help you invest, grow your money

Life.Style.Live! /

Former Indiana journalist releases new book, ‘If They Only Knew’

Life.Style.Live! /

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Matilda,’ ‘Listen to Your Mother,’ ‘The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin,’ more

Life.Style.Live! /

Show off your racing spirit with ‘500 Fashions,’ ‘500 Spectacle of Homes’

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.