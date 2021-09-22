Inside INdiana Business

Gary Casino sets opening date for Hard Rock Live

(photo courtesy: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana)
by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
GARY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A major part of the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary will open in just over a month. The casino says the Hard Rock Live entertainment venue will kick off Nov. 4 with a concert from Chicago-based rock band Disturbed.

The casino says the venue features state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The venue can seat up to nearly 2,000 patrons, with room for just over 2,200 including standing room only.

The $300 million, 200,000-square-foot casino opened in May after more than a year of construction. The casino was made possible after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill in 2019 allowing the two Majestic Star riverboat casinos to be relocated and consolidated into one land-based casino.

