Goshen Health bumps up minimum wage

GOSHEN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Goshen Health is joining a growing list of health systems in Indiana that are increasing their minimum wage. The healthcare provider says it is raising its minimum wage to $16 per hour.

Randy Christophel, president and chief executive officer of Goshen Health, says the pay increase helps demonstrate the health system’s appreciation for its employees’ contributions.

“Given the increases in living costs, as well as increased competition among employers, we wanted to give applicants another reason to consider joining us at Goshen Health,” Christophel said in written remarks. “In addition, our colleagues who are impacted by this pay increase are essential to enabling us to deliver high-quality, safe healthcare services to our patients.”

Goshen Health is currently hiring for a variety of jobs, including administrative, nursing, and support services positions.

Last year, Community Health Network in Indianapolis, Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance, and Columbus Regional Health each announced they were increasing their minimum wage to $15 per hour.