Inside INdiana Business

Hoosier companies among ‘Best Employers for Diversity’

(Inside INdiana Business) — Ten companies in Indiana are included in the 2021 Forbes ranking of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity.” The list ranks 500 companies based on surveys of employees who identified businesses as “most dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The publication partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. In addition to the surveys, the list also takes into account the diversity of a company’s board and executive ranks, as well as DEI initiatives and any recent allegations or unresolved lawsuits related to workplace diversity.

Community Health Network in Indianapolis is the highest-ranked Indiana company on the list at No. 29. Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) in Indy are also in the top 100 at No. 41 and No. 99, respectively.

The other Indiana companies on the list include:

IUPUI (Indianapolis) – 101

Parkview Health (Fort Wayne) – 136

CNO Financial Group (Carmel) – 150

Roche Holding (Indianapolis) – 249

Anthem Inc. (Indianapolis) – 297

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (Warsaw) – 436

Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. (Lafayette) – 445

“At CNO, we embrace diversity, actively pursue equity, and do everything to foster an inclusive environment,” Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer at CNO Financial Group, said in a news release. “We are proud of the culture we are building at CNO that focuses on building an inclusive and representative workforce. CNO and our customers benefit from the diversity of ideas, skills and perspectives that emerge when we respect others and work together.”

Commercial real estate firm JLL tops this year’s list, followed by IT consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, Quicken Loans, the University of Alabama – Birmingham, and Fidelity Investments.

You can connect to the full list and methodology by clicking here.