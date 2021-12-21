Inside INdiana Business

Indiana Rail Road completes Odon upgrades

ODON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Rail Road Co.(INRC) has completed what it is calling a “dynamic upgrade” to its transload facility in Odon. The Indianapolis-based railroad says the enhancements will support the safe handling and storage of weather-sensitive products.

Among the upgrades are the installation of a new 10″ concrete floor, the addition of a food-grade railcar dock and two truck docks. The INRC says the changes will allow the 9,6000-square-foot facility to better store products such as particleboard, OSB, plywood and southern yellow pine lumber.

“The completion of the Odon Transload Facility allows us to offer a more comprehensive transloading solution to our customers,” Dewayne Swindall, chief executive officer of The Indiana Rail Road, said in written remarks. “We pride ourselves on providing a superior customer experience, and this upgrade is was critical to support that model.”

The railroad is also nearing completion of the first phase of upgrades to its intermodal terminal in Indianapolis. The project, being conducted over three phases, will allow the company to more effectively move shipping containers.