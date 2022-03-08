Inside INdiana Business

Indy apparel supplier buys Webster’s Sporting Goods

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based Webster’s Sporting Goods has been acquired by Distinct Images, a supplier of imprinted apparel and promotional products also based in Indy. Founder Dick Webster says the deal comes at an opportune time as the company’s focus has shifted from retail sporting goods to embroidery, letter jackets and uniforms.

Distinct Images specializes in screen printing, embroidery, and promotional products. Dick Webster’s daughter will join Distinct Images and will continue to offer varsity letter jackets through the Webster’s brand.

Webster’s provides sports equipment and fitted uniforms. Dick Webster opened the retailer as a golf and tennis shop in 1972.

“Our acquisition of a veteran business like Webster’s will improve both businesses’ capacity and capabilities, while ensuring we deliver the exceptional service that customers have come to expect,” said Jim Pike, founder of Distinct Images. “We are most excited about adding veteran experience and sales abilities, which will help Distinct Images continue our track record of revenue growth and satisfied customers.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.