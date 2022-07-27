Inside INdiana Business

Indy hiring fair targets veterans

The hiring event will take place at the Indiana Veterans Center in downtown Indianapolis. (photo courtesy of the Indiana War Memorials Foundation)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development will Thursday host a hiring fair in Indianapolis. The event, held in conjunction with Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana Inc., is open to anyone looking for employment with a special emphasis on veterans and their families.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indiana Veterans Center at 777 N. Meridian Street in downtown Indianapolis.

Organizers say company representatives will be available to meet with job seekers who can apply for various positions that pay at least $15 per hour. Some employers may conduct on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers are encouraged to dress appropriately.

Some of the participating employers include Mitsubishi Motors, Freudenberg, Draper Fencing, SMC, Custom Concrete, IMH, Heartland, Herff Jones, Henry Schein, BSN and more.

Organizers says job seekers should bring documentation, including a DD-214 or NGB Form 22, a resume, any prior work portfolios, and a government-issued ID card such as a driver’s license or VA Healthcare card.