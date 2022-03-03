Inside INdiana Business

JCBank expanding to Johnson County

rendering of JCBank’s new Greenwood banking center, which is expected to open by the end of the year. (rendering courtesy of JCBank)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Seymour-based JCBank is planning to open a new banking center in Greenwood’s Swartz Crossing Development. The bank says the nearly 5,000-square-foot branch location will be its 12th branch in the state and first in Johnson County.

In addition to personal banking services, the banking center will feature commercial and mortgage lending, as well as wealth management services. JCBank says it plans to support the growth with its wealth management and mortgage divisions.

“We appreciate the confidence the community has placed in our dedicated team and in our approach to banking, allowing us to expand our investment with the construction of this banking center,” JCBank President Marvin Veatch said in a news release. “In the midst of the larger regional banks closing their branch facilities and placing less emphasis on in-person banking services, the JCBank team is devoted to carrying out its relationship-centric and customer-focus approach.”

The branch is expected to open by the end of the year.

JCBank has multiple branches in Seymour, North Vernon, Bedford, Bloomington, Brownstown and Columbus.