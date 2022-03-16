Inside INdiana Business

Krueger promoted to 16 Tech CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based 16 Tech Community Corp. has selected Emily Krueger as its next president and chief executive officer. Krueger has served as the nonprofit’s chief operating officer since 2018 and will succeed Bob Coy, who is retiring next month.

Krueger is the organization’s second employee and during her tenure as COO, she led various initiatives at 16 Tech, including the design and engagement process for the 16 Tech bridge and the creation of various services at the 16 Tech Innovation District such as office space, a makerspace and the AMP artisan marketplace.

“Emily has already played an essential role over the past few years in the remarkable transformation of 16 Tech from a promising idea into an exciting reality, and now she is in a great position to do even more,” David Johnson, chair of the 16 Tech Community Corp. Board. “She has proven her vision, capacity for collaboration and leadership to move the 16 Tech Innovation District forward over the pivotal years ahead.”

Prior to joining 16 Tech, Krueger served as vice president of administration and chief of staff for LDI Ltd. in Indianapolis. She also previously worked in a variety of Capitol Hill and campaign positions for former U.S. Senator Richard Lugar.

Krueger will begin her new role June 1.

The nonprofit is responsible for the development of the 16 Tech Innovation District in downtown Indy.