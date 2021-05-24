Inside INdiana Business

New nonstop flights from Indy begin this week

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis International Airport is debuting new nonstop flights to six different cities this week as Allegiant Air (Nasdaq: ALGT), Sun Country Airlines (Nasdaq: SNCY) and United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL) bring new routes and additional options to travelers. This week marks the first time Indy passengers can fly nonstop to Hilton Head and Portland, Maine and have the option of an added flight to Charleston, all on United.

Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez says the new flights offer a promising start to the travel season.

“We appear to be on the upswing going into summer, and we look forward to seeing travelers take advantage of these new nonstop flights, some that have never been available out of Indy before,” said Rodriguez.

Allegiant is adding nonstop flights to Los Angeles and Boston, and Sun Country is introducing a flight to Minneapolis this week. Rodriguez says the new nonstop flights will begin taking off on May 27 with United’s flight to Charleston at 8:30 a.m., followed by Portland, Maine and nonstops to Boston, Hilton Head, Minneapolis and Los Angeles taking off throughout the day.