Inside INdiana Business

Pacers promote Fuson to CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Pacers Sports & Entertainment has made several leadership changes. Among them, President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Fuson has been promoted to chief executive officer.

Fuson joined the organization in 1984 to manage operations for the 1985 NBA All Star Game. He has served in his current role since September 2014.

Fuson will be succeeded as president and COO by Mel Raines, who currently serves as vice president for corporate communications, community engagement and facility operations. As part of her expanded role, Raines will oversee human resources and IT functions in addition to the normal operational functions of the organization.

The additional leadership changes include:

Todd Taylor, executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer, has been promoted to president and chief commercial officer.

Chief Financial Officer Kevin Bower will continue in his role through 2022 before transitioning to a senior financial advisor role.

Andy Arnold, vice president for event production and facility operations, is being promoted to senior vice president for facilities operations.

“One of the remarkable characteristics of our organization is the caliber of people we are fortunate to have, and the transitions we announce today strengthen the leadership of the company and position PS&E for continued success into the future,” PS&E owner Herb Simon said in a news release.

All of the changes will go into effect January 1.

The changes come less than a month after PS&E hired Tracy Ellis-Ward as its first vice president for diversity, equity & inclusion. Ellis-Ward previously served as chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer and senior associate commissioner for the BIG EAST Conference.