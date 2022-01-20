Inside INdiana Business

PR firm relocates HQ, touts growth

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based public relations agency has relocated its headquarters to a former coworking space in the Broad Ripple neighborhood. BLASTmedia says the move capped off a banner year in 2021, which saw the firm doubling its staff.

The new headquarters previously served as The Hatch coworking space at 6161 Hillside Avenue. The firm says the 12,000-square-foot space accommodates its local staff, as well as remote employees coming in for quarterly office visits.

BLASTmedia currently has 65 employees and is boasting a 90% employee retention rate.

“We are extremely grateful to our team for their loyalty and resilience in what has been an unprecedented 18 months,” Mendy Werne, chief executive officer of BLASTmedia, said in a news release. “Our growth is a credit to our people and we’re beyond proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together.”

The firm focuses on B2B Software-as-a-Service companies and says it helped seven clients exit through acquisition in 2021, while four others hit valuations of more than $1 billion.