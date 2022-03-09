Inside INdiana Business

Ray Crowe to be inducted into National High School HOF

The late Ray Crowe will be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame this summer. (photo courtesy of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Inc.)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Ray Crowe, who led the boys basketball team at Crispus Attucks High School in Indianapolis to four state finals appearances, will be posthumously inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame. The IHSAA says Crowe, who passed away in 2003, will be the first Indiana high school basketball coach to be inducted.

In 1955, Crowe became the first African-American coach in the country to win an open state title. During his seven seasons, Crowe coached the team to a 179-20 record, including a state record 45-game winning streak. Crowe later served as athletic director at Crispus Attucks for 11 years.

Crowe was elected to the Indiana House of Representatives and later became the chairman of the House Education Committee. In 1976, he became director of the Indianapolis Department of Parks and Recreation. He also served on the Indianapolis City-County Council from 1983-1987.

Crowe was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1968. Crowe will be the 18th person from the Hoosier State inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame.

The IHSAA says the 2022 class also includes Notah Begay, the late Walter Payton, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Thurman Thomas. The induction ceremony is scheduled to be held July 1 in San Antonio.