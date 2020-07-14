Survey: Growing optimism among Indiana manufacturers

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — There is growing optimism among Indiana’s manufacturing base of a post-pandemic recovery.

The Indiana Manufacturing Association’s latest survey shows 64% of respondents say they are optimistic or very optimistic about business in the months ahead.

The IMA has been gauging its members the past several months on the impact of COVID-19 on production operations. The most recent survey shows manufacturers are more optimistic in June than they were in May.

“Manufacturers’ optimism remains high even as they make changes to their businesses to protect the health of employees,” said IMA President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Burton.

Burton says an overwhelming number, 83% of respondents, have altered production operations, such as creating more distance between workers.

About 67% of the companies allow non-production staff to work from home.

Click here to view the results of the IMA survey.

